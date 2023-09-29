“I’m very happy to try something new” – MMA superstar Xiong Jing Nan open to a possible kickboxing transition 

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is more than open to trying something new after dominating the world of mixed martial arts.

ONE Fight Night 14 will see ‘The Panda’ return to the familiar confines of Singapore Indoor Stadium, but this time, she will compete in a first-ever special rules striking match against fast-rising Thai sensation, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

With only their fists to work with, Xiong Jing Nan and ‘Wondergirl’ will put their individual boxing skills on display in a matchup that could deliver some serious fireworks. Appearing at the ONE Fight Night 14 press conference, Xiong Jing Nan shared her excitement over trying something new inside the Circle and is keeping an open mind about future opportunities to test out her skills in other sports.

“I’m actually very happy to try something new,” Xiong said. “I’m constantly on the lookout so if there’s something new of course I would love to try it out.”

Carrying an impressive 18-2 record in her MMA career, including nine victories under the ONE Championship banner, Xiong has established herself as one of the best female fighters on the planet. During her run, ‘The Panda’ engaged in an iconic trilogy with atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee and has earned notable victories over the likes of Tiffany Teo, Michelle Nicolini, and Ayaka Miura, among others.

Hoping to hand Xiong Jing Nan a rare defeat inside the Circle, ‘Wondergirl’ holds a 100% finish rate in ONE, earning stunning knockouts against Brooke Farrell and KC Carlos. In her MMA debut, she showed off her ground game, snagging a first-round submission victory over Zeba Bano in May 2022.

Will Nat Jaroonsak’s striking prowess be enough to earn a big win over ‘The Panda’ this Friday night in Lion City?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.