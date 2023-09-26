Xiong Jing Nan sees herself staying and ending her career with ONE Championship: “Yes, definitely”

Xiong Jing Nan is now considered a trailblazer in the world of women’s mixed martial arts, and the Chinese star doesn’t see another place where she’ll finally hang up the gloves.

The reigning and inaugural ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion recently spoke about the inevitable retirement she’ll go through in the future.

In her interview with MMA Mania, Xiong said that ONE Championship will be the only promotion she’ll fight for until she finally decides to call it a career.

She said:

“Yes, definitely [I will want to eventually call it a day in ONE Championship]. I started in ONE Championship and I will finish at ONE Championship.”

See the full interview below:

Xiong is one of the pioneers of ONE Championship and she’s maintained that undeniable form since joining the promotion back in 2017.

‘The Panda’ was just in her second fight in the promotion when she became the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight world champion in January 2019. Xiong, who’s arguably the best female boxer in women’s MMA, decimated Tiffany Teo to claim the gold via fourth-round technical knockout.

Xiong ultimately defended the strawweight throne seven times, a record she’s tied with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Holding a near-perfect record of 9-1 in the promotion, Xiong’s lone loss in ONE Championship was against arch-nemesis Angela Lee.

Xiong already beat Lee to retain her strawweight strap in March 2019, but she decided to drop down a weight class and challenge ‘Unstoppable’ for the ONE women’s atomweght MMA world title seven months later.

Lee, however, got the win in their second meeting when she submitted Xiong in the fifth round in their rematch.

It took Xiong nearly three years to tip the score back in her favor. She scored a unanimous decision win over Lee to retain the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 in September 2022.

Xiong, 35, now takes a detour when she faces Thai star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special-rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.