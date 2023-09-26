Xiong Jing Nan gives herself 3/10 rating for Angela Lee trilogy: “That was the worst preparation of my career”

Xiong Jing Nan has firmly established herself as a force to be reckoned with on the ONE Championship roster, defending her ONE strawweight world title on seven occasions since becoming the inaugural divisional queen over five years ago.

At the same time, she has had some fantastic moments and some not-so-memorable fights – the latter of which has left a bad taste in the Chinese athlete’s mouth.

One of those moments came in her last promotional outing when she took on ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee in a trilogy showdown in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2 last October.

Having shared the circle with the Singaporean-American superstar in a pair of highly entertaining world title affairs, the rubber match was a forgettable affair between the two dynamic fighters.

For her part, Xiong Jing Nan acknowledges that might have been one of her worst performances on the global stage of the promotion.

‘The Panda’ had this to say to MMA Mania:

“That was the worst preparation of my career. Because I didn’t have a nice preparation at times, lots of techniques, lots of actions, I just wasn’t prepared for it enough. If I were to score myself out of ten, I was only at three out of ten. That was really the worst for me.”

Watch the clip here:

Not one to regret her past performances, however, Xiong Jing Nan remains committed to showcasing a better display when she returns at ONE Fight Night 14 to take on Nat Jaroonsak in a one-of-a-kind special rules striking contest.

Speaking on her drive to build off that disappointing win, ‘The Panda’ added:

“That time, it really wasn’t good. But since then, I’ve tried to improve myself like before. There were a lot of things or techniques I never showed before, but I’m ready to improve.”

