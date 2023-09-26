“I will knock her out” – Xiong Jing Nan says her vast experience will be too much for younger ‘Wondergirl’

ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan believes her experience will be enough to secure a highlight-reel knockout against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

This Friday night, ONE Championship makes its return to Singapore Indoor Stadium with a stacked lineup featuring the biggest names in women’s combat sports. Three world titles will be on the line and fans will also be treated to the first-ever special rules striking bout as Xiong Jing Nan and ‘Wondergirl’ step inside the Circle to see who has the most dangerous hands in the weight class.

Speaking with the promotion days before her return to Lion City, Xiong Jin Nan suggested that her vast experience inside the Circle will be the deciding factor against the fast-rising Thai sensation at ONE Fight Night 14.

“I think it’s about age. She is younger than me, and she is a good athlete,” Xiong said. “[But] I think I have rich experience in both skills and contests. Of course, I will knock her out.”

Aside from her ongoing stint as the reigning strawweight MMA queen, Xiong Jing Nan has 20 career fights under her belt, 10 of those coming under the ONE Championship banner. In comparison, ‘Wondergirl’ only has five bouts inside the Circle, but with more than 50 Muay Thai fights on her resume, ‘The Panda’ would be best served by not underestimating the Thai star, particularly in a striking battle.

Will Xiong Jing Nan’s experience score ‘The Panda’ another big win inside the Circle on Friday night, or will the Muay Thai prowess of ‘Wondergirl’ get the job done?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.