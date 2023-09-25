Xiong Jing Nan ready to put upset-seeking ‘Wondergirl’ in her place: “I will transform this pressure into motivation”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan is more than excited to make her highly anticipated return to action this week, when she heads back to the circle for a special-rules striking showdown with Thai star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Xiong and Jaroonsak lock horns in a strawweight special-rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event takes place live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Xiong shared her thoughts on receiving this offer to fight ‘Wondergirl’, and tap back into her boxing roots. ‘The Panda’ said:

“I was very excited when I received this offer. I am a person who likes a challenge, and I can not wait to show a different side of my skill set.”

Against ‘Wondergirl’, Xiong takes on a long and rangy opponent adept at the ‘art of eight limbs’.

ONE Championship’s historic first-ever special-rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

Xiong says it’s a huge test for her, and that she does feel a little bit of pressure heading into this matchup.

The Chinese star added:

“Every contest has risks, especially when you can win or lose. And every contest must also have pressure, but I will transfer this pressure into motivation.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.