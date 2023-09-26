“We're finally getting recognition and respect ” – Angela Lee says OFN14 shows the growth of women’s martial arts 

Atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee believes ONE Fight Night 14 will be an example of how far women’s combat sports have come in recent years.

This Friday night, fans in Singapore Indoor Stadium, and those watching around the world, will be treated to four spectacular scraps featuring the biggest names in women’s martial arts today. The highly anticipated event will be headlined by an interim ONE atomweight world title tilt between Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex and South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee.

Speaking with longtime ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson on Instagram Live, Angela Lee shared her excitement over the women of ONE taking over the spotlight at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

“It's been amazing. What a journey has been these past eight years and, you know, becoming the inaugural, first female champion was one of the things I'm most proud of,” Lee said. “From there till now, and the stacked card with like four major female fights is incredible. And just to see the level of talent and we're finally getting that recognition and respect that we deserve. So it's a great feeling. I'm so proud to be part of it.”

Angela Lee is slated to be in attendance for the stacked line that will include three epic world title fights. In the co-main event of the evening, reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder Smilla Sundell will defend her title against the sport’s current atomweight Muay Thai champ, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Fans will also see the rise of ONE’s inaugural atomweight submission grappling world champion as Danielle Kelly seeks redemption against IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan.

And last, but certainly not least, ONE Fight Night 14 will feature the first-ever special rules striking bout as strawweight MMA champion Xiong Jing Nan battles fast-rising Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.