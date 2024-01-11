ONE Fight Night 19: Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty defends bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo

Following an ultra-successful 2023, Jonathan Haggerty returns to action in February to defend one of his world titles.

Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Felipe Lobo in one of the headlining bouts of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

British outlet Sky Sports first broke the news on its website.

The Bangkok bout would be Haggerty’s first defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai throne after dismantling the legendary Nong-O Hama for the gold at ONE Fight Night 9.

Lobo, meanwhile, is 3-1 in ONE Championship and is coming off a huge upset win over multi-time Muay Thai world champion Saemapetch Fairtex in the same card where Haggerty beat Nong-O for the strap.

ONE Fight Night 19, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jonathan Haggerty’s 2023 campaign is the stuff of legends

Jonathan Haggerty had just two fights in the past year, but those couple of bouts were nothing short of legendary.

‘The General’ began his campaign in 2023 with what could be the greatest upset in Muay Thai history. Haggerty was a massive underdog heading into ONE Fight Night 9 when he challenged Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Nong-O is considered one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time and was a perfect 10-0 in ONE Championship before the match. Haggerty, however, snatched that precious zero and decimated the living legend for the first-round knockout win.

With the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title slung over his shoulder, Haggerty set out to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Jonathan Haggerty took on ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in a proper mega-fight at ONE Fight Night 16 in November. Although the match took longer than expected, Haggerty was as dominant as ever and knocked Andrade out in the second round to reach double-champ status.

Haggerty at that time, became the fifth ONE Championship fighter to simultaneously hold two world titles after Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, Regian Eersel, and Janet Todd.

Roman Kryklia, the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion, has since joined that exclusive list.