“That’s my dawg” - Fans hyped for potential super fights following two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty’s contract signing

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty has announced on his Instagram account that he will be back in action soon after declaring that he signed a new contract with ONE Championship.

This announcement was backed by the world’s largest martial arts organization, which made a separate Instagram post about it. They captioned it with:

“The two-sport king is back 👑👑 Any guesses on who’s next? 🤔 @jhaggerty_⁠ #ONEChampionship#MartialArts#Kickboxing #MuayThai”

Because of this exciting news, combat sports fans couldn’t hold back their imagination on who the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion would face next as Instagram users @nvoxflow, @brandon_h_mt, @khanhdabarber, c_o_l_i_n259, @scott_mclachlan, @ticky_terry, @selig_namkral, @tetsuji0616, and @tonton_49 revealed their speculations by commenting:

“That’s my dawg”

“@chingizallazov in kickboxing”

“Let’s see rodtang take his belts 😂”

“It has to be Akimoto…I think he has been getting ready for sth… 🔥”

“Nico is the one everyone is wanting, Both in their prime…would be some fight 🤛”

“Anyone as long as it’s MMA”

“My money is on that MMA belt. Let’s just say, I have a feeling. #3sportworldchampion”

“Takeru 🔥”

“Tawanchai 🙌🔥”

Screenshot of fans' comments

The 26-year-old British superstar is coming off a highly successful calendar year in 2023 after winning two world titles and beating Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade, respectively, to join the exclusive list of ONE Championship athletes who won two world titles in two different sports.

Jonathan Haggerty ready for more super fights and mega showdowns in 2024

Due to his back-to-back world title triumphs, the Keddles Gym, Knowlesy Academy, and Team Underground-affiliated fighter has opened up more potential super fights in 2024. With his current form, he seems ready to take on anyone that ONE Championship would put in front of him and dominate them.

Among the leading candidates to have a piece of ‘The General’ are Fabricio Andrade (in a potential rematch for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title), Tawanchai PK Saenchai (in a potential ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title clash), and Nico Carrillo (in a potential ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense).