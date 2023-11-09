“It’s only the beginning” - Jonathan Haggerty gives credit to longtime coach Christian Knowles after historic world title win

Newly minted two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty credits all his success in his professional career to his longtime coach, Christian Knowles, after they captured a new milestone in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

On November 3, 2023, Haggerty became the newest member of the exclusive list of ONE Championship athletes who won two world titles in two different sports as he handed Fabricio Andrade his first promotional loss in their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Haggerty is now in possession of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

Two days after his triumph, ‘The General’ showed his love and appreciation to coach Christian Knowles for guiding him on the path of success. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Haggerty thanked Knowles for his hard work and dedication to him.

The Instagram picture was captioned:

“Job done ✅ I cannot thank this man enough for what time and effort he has put in to me over the last 10 years. Not only the best coach in the world but also a special bond I will cherish for ever! With out @knowles.christianstrikingcoach none of this would be possible! So thank you so much for being part of my team. It’s only the beginning… @onechampionship ❤️ #2sportworldchampion”

The world-renowned striking coach responded in the comment section with:

“What a journey, honour privilege. Thank you for trusting in me. NO LIMITS 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

This quick interaction on the social media platform indicates that Haggerty and Knowles are gearing up to achieve more accomplishments. The next milestone they are eyeing is for Haggerty to capture his third world title because he intends to crossover into MMA and challenge Andrade for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

If the plans come to fruition, the 26-year-old British will be the second fighter in ONE Championship to win three world titles in three different sports, with Stamp Fairtex being the first athlete to clinch it.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.