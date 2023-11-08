“Fronted at him until he got knocked out” - Jonathan Haggerty reacts to historic KO of Fabricio Andrade minutes after win

In the aftermath of his historic victory against heated rival Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Jonathan Haggerty was still on cloud nine after claiming another world title in a second sport.

A solid proof of this is the reaction that was recorded by ONE Championship backstage when Haggerty was watching the highlights of his crowning glory with his girlfriend. The now-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion was thrilled about the incredible performance he displayed.

‘The General’ talked smack to ‘Wonder Boy’ after seeing how he obliterated him for the second-round knockout finish and even quoted the famous line of English football star Jamie Vardy:

“Fronted at him until he got knocked out. Chat **** get banged! Oh!”

The 26-year-old athlete is not the only one delighted by his triumph, as his fans from all over the world, like Instagram users @sorrentoboxingclub, @the.krispress4ever, and @al_hagarty, including former English Premier League player Nigel Quashie (@nigel.quashie), were happy for his success. They declared that Haggerty is now ready to collect more accomplishments and sent their congratulations to him through the comment section.

“Legend”

“Time to join MMA”

“🐐 champion 🙌“

“From Another 🪐🙌“

With that type of unbelievable performance, the Knowlesy Academy representative has incurred fear in other top contenders in the bantamweight division in Muay Thai and kickboxing, which is why he has set his plan to challenge Andrade for his ONE bantamweight MMA world title, as he said during his post-fight interview.

Apart from crossing over to MMA in pursuit of the legendary status of becoming a three-sport world champion, Haggerty can also welcome Japanese icon Takeru Segawa into the world’s largest martial arts organization for his debut match and headline another mega-fight.

