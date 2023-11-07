“He hasn’t even hit his prime yet” - Fans expecting Jonathan Haggerty to reach legend status after kickboxing world title win

British combat sports superstar Jonathan Haggerty made history in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, after knocking out fierce rival Fabricio Andrade in their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title fight.

The win secured Haggerty his second world title in another sport, which made him the fifth athlete in ONE Championship to fulfill the incredible achievement, joining Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, and Regian Eersel in the exclusive club.

It was also his back-to-back world title triumph after previously beating Nong-O Hama in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9 to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. The Knowlesy Academy representative also captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title before moving up in weight.

This latest accomplishment by ‘The General’ proved that he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today, and when ONE Championship posted the clip of his career-defining victory against Andrade, they echoed this sentiment.

The post was captioned:

52 pounds of gold 👑👑

Fans from all over the world believe that there are more great things coming for Haggerty because of his dedication to combat sports. They pointed out that he hadn’t even reached the peak years of his career and that he was still scratching the surface of his true potential.

“He hasn’t even hit his prime yet, crazy”

“Look at his resume , skills and accomplishments and he Still 26… sky is the limit for this phenom ..”

“All the Haggerty hater be like : 😶😶“

“He’s only 26 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯“

“Legendary 👏“

“Bro is exposing them all..”

“HAGGERTY IS HIM”

“Cementing his legacy”

During his post-fight interview, Haggerty voiced his intention to go after ‘Wonder Boy’s’ MMA world title and cross over to the sport’s ruleset in an attempt to become the second athlete in the world’s largest martial arts organization to reach the ground-breaking milestone of becoming a three-sport world champion.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.