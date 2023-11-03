“It’s a lonely sport” – Jonathan Haggerty ‘blessed’ to have his loved ones at ringside for firefight vs. Fabricio Andrade

Many think that being a professional fighter is all about its popularity and the monetary opportunity that comes with it. But it is not all sunshine and rainbows because not only are they putting their lives at risk, but they are also making a lot of sacrifices.

Take ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty’s word about it, as he added that it is a lonely sport due to the long hours of training, which most of the time compromises his time with his loved ones. He revealed this in a recent ONE Championship interview.

Aside from stating one of the downsides of being a pro athlete, ‘The General’ is also grateful for the support that he has been receiving from his family and girlfriend, especially in his upcoming massive fight with Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty said:

“In this fight game, it’s a lonely sport. So to have my family come down, and my girlfriend to follow me, I couldn't thank them enough. I’m blessed and I hope to give them a good fight, of course.”

Haggerty and Andrade will vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3, inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is now ready to settle his differences with the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and, at the same time, achieve a rare feat that only four fighters have accomplished in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The British superstar wants to sustain his career-defining victory against Nong-O Hama in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9, where he scored a first-round knockout win and picked up a gigantic upset against the Thai legend.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for subscribers in North America.