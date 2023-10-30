“He’s an animal” - Jonathan Haggerty injects fear in fans’ hearts with historic KO win against Nong-O

The mind-blowing upset victory that Jonathan Haggerty secured over Nong-O Hama made headlines all over the world.

That was especially the case in the combat sports community after the former scored a first-round knockout of the previously dominant champ to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Haggerty was the heavy underdog coming into the match because he went up in weight to challenge the then-undefeated world champion in his division. But the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion defied the odds and picked up the massive victory.

This crowning glory of ‘The General’ was relieved by ONE Championship on its official Instagram account when they posted the clips of his triumph ahead of another world title match on November 3.

The Instagram post was captioned:

"Jonathan Haggerty is HIM 👑 Can the bantamweight Muay Thai king become a two-sport ONE World Champion on November 3 when he collides with Fabricio Andrade for the kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? 👑 @jhaggerty_"

That victory by Haggerty was his sixth career win in the world’s largest martial arts organization. He previously beat Joseph Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and Vladimir Kuzmin in flyweight and catchweight fights.

This career-defining victory by the 26-year-old British superstar was celebrated by fans all over the world, and the comment section of the Instagram post garnered positive comments:

“Sheesh! He’s an Animal! SAVAGE! 👏🔥“

“Honestly what a guy, never thought id see anyone do this to Nong-O yall got the best muay thai fights ❤️“

“Everyone was counting out Haggerty this fight and he destroys Nong O like this”

“There’s always a badder man”

“He’s him 🚀🚀🚀“

“Haggerty was in the zone that night 🔥🔥 Huge upset 👏🏿👏🏿👍🏿“

Haggerty is now in the final phase of his preparation for his champion-versus-champion clash with reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The two will vie for the opportunity to become the latest member of the exclusive list of athletes who have captured a world title in two different sports. Haggerty and Andrade will headline the ONE Fight Night 16 card on November 3 that goes down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for subscribers in North America.