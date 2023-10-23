“General ain’t gonna stop” – Fans and fighters pumped to witness Jonathan Haggerty tear it up against Fabricio Andrade

Newly minted ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is on a mission to become the newest athlete in ONE Championship to win two world titles in two different sports, as he and Fabricio Andrade will vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Haggerty and Andrade will be the main attraction at ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down on November 3 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be the British superstar’s third opportunity to capture a third world title after previously winning the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Ahead of his gigantic clash with ‘Wonderboy,’ ‘The General’ posted a sneak peek of his current training camp on Instagram and captioned the video:

“I will be crowned a 2 sport world champion come November the 4th @onechampionship 🤴🏼#AndNew BELIEVE ME.”

Fans and other fighters were quick to commend the work that he’s put in, and they showed their support for him through the positive comments in the post, saying that he’s looking ready for another crowning glory.

In the same video, the 26-year-old British displayed a great variation of punches and kicks combinations that wowed everyone who’s seen it. The Instagram post has already amassed over 32,000 likes and over 250 comments.

The Keddles Gym, Knowlesy Academy, and Team Underground-affiliated fighter is fresh off his world title triumph against Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023, where he knocked out the Thai legend in the opening round.

Aside from his victory over Nong-O, Haggerty also has five other wins in the world’s largest martial arts organization, with victories over Joseph Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and Vladimir Kuzmin.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.