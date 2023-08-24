Jonathan Haggerty details how his beef with fellow British star Liam Harrison started

Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison are two of the biggest Muay Thai superstars hailing from England.

Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and now the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, while Harrison is a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger.

Despite being compatriots who proudly represent their country in the world’s largest martial arts organization, the two are developing some type of animosity and bad blood. Haggerty voiced his dismay about Harrison’s recent comments about him as he shared it with ONE Championship.

‘The General’ said:

"It was all cool between us until I heard [Harrison] on a podcast saying he wants to punch my face in, saying I’m a little kid."

This heated back-and-forth between the two Muay Thai superstars will likely spark a potential fight in the future, especially now that Haggerty competes and reigns supreme in the bantamweight division.

If this Haggerty-Harrison megafight comes to fruition, it would be fitting to headline ONE’s first-ever event in England, which expected to take place somewhere around next year.

In the meantime, the 26-year-old is still focused on his upcoming showdown with ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade in a champion-versus-champion super fight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down on October 6 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As for the ‘Hitman', he’s still on the mend following knee surgery but expects to be back in action before the year ends.

Harrison has two victories under the ONE banner following explosive finishes of Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai. His most recent fight ended in defeat to Nong-O Hama in August 2022 via first-round TKO.

ONE Fight Night 15 is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.