Jonathan Haggerty doubts Fabricio Andrade can adjust to kickboxing style: “It’s going to be a bit difficult for him”

Newly minted ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is more than ready to face ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

The champion vs. champion showdown at ONE Fight Night 15 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on October 6.

Haggerty’s back-to-back wins and incredible performances against Vladimir Kuzmin (majority decision victory at ONE on Prime Video 4) and Nong-O Hama (first-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 9) proved that he has now adjusted to the new weight class.

Even Andrade himself acknowledged and admitted that the 26-year-old is now acclimated to the bantamweight division.

However, ‘The General’ isn’t sold on the Brazilian’s current form, especially now that Andrade has fully transitioned to MMA.

Speaking with ONE Championship recently, Haggerty made a bold claim about his upcoming opponent’s adjustment to another set of combat sport rules:

"Fabricio’s been in MMA now for three-to-four years, so I feel like it’s going to be a bit difficult for him to change over to the kickboxing style."

Despite this statement from Haggerty, ‘Wonderboy’ has decent experience competing in kickboxing and Muay Thai fights. Andrade even amassed an impressive 40-3 record before shifting his full focus to MMA in 2014.

Additionally, Andrade is training under the world-renowned Tiger Muay Thai Gym in Phuket, Thailand, where he prepares and sharpens his skills with other top-notch fighters and renowned boxing coach John Hutchinson.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.