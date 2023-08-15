Fabricio Andrade says Jonathan Haggerty acclimated well to bantamweight after KO win vs. Nong-O

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty first found success in the flyweight division when he won the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title by outstriking Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019.

However, Rodtang cut short his supremacy in the weight class by beating the British star in consecutive matches in August 2019 and January 2020. Those back-to-back loss from ‘The Iron Man’ didn’t stop Haggerty from reclaiming his lost glory.

After consecutive wins over Taikito Naito and Mongkolpetch, the 26-year-old Muay Thai star found himself in a 147-pound catchweight bout with Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year. In that fight, Haggerty looked like he was adjusting to the new weight class, but he still found a way to get the win via unanimous decision.

Haggerty then challenged Nong-O Hama for his world title in a match that headlined ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video this past April. ‘The General’ scored a massive upset against the Thai superstar with a first-round knockout. In doing so, he became the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

That huge win has opened more opportunities for Haggerty, as he is now ready to take his act to kickboxing. He's set to face ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15.

Andrade made a quick assessment of Haggerty’s performance against Nong-O and shared his thoughts in a recent ONE Championship interview:

"I don't think he's totally adapted to this division yet, but when he fought Nong-O, I guess he showed that he's a very dangerous opponent."

This remark by the Brazilian MMA superstar will be tested and proven once they face each other. Nonetheless, it will be an action-packed, striking extravaganza that martial arts fans should never miss.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.