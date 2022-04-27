Watch: The Muay Thai war between Jonathan Haggerty and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao - ONE Championship title fight flashback

Former ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty has proven to be one of the most successful non-Thai fighters in Muay Thai.

His lethal combination of footwork, length, and slicing elbow attacks have become a puzzle that traditional Thai and foreign fighters have found tough to solve.

After beating former champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the belt in just his second fight in the promotion, the world saw the true greatness of the fighting Brit.

Considered one of the greatest upsets in the history of ONE Championship, Haggerty got into a war of attrition with the legendary Thai champion. Gaiyanghadao had more than 350 wins under his belt going into the bout. 'The General', however, was not intimidated and commanded the ring as if it belonged to him.

Haggerty established an early lead by using his fast feet and distance strikes to break Gaiyanghadao from afar. The Thai started wearing damage to his face in round two after a slick downward elbow landed for 'The General'.

However, in the latter rounds, the veteran Thai champion made a courageous effort to rally back and managed to hurt Haggerty up close with attacks to the body and head. However, 'The General' proved he is championship material.

The tough-as-nails Brit stood his ground and answered almost every blow his opponent threw at him. Despite being bloodied and bruised, Haggerty won the decision and the ONE Championship belt in the process.

Watch the full fight highlights here:

Jonathan Haggerty will take part in ONE Championship's first-ever flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament

The prestigious tournament will showcase eight of the best 135-pound Muay Thai fighters in the world and will have its first two quarterfinal bouts at the May 20 event. It's a slice of heaven for Muay Thai fans.

In the quarterfinals, Haggerty will face 71-6 Walter Goncalves. The Brazilian is a former World Professional Muaythai Federation (WPMF) 135-pound champion. Furthermore, Goncalves suffered a close split-decision loss against ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang, who has defeated Haggerty in two previous fights, will also take part in ONE 157, and fans are expecting the Thai star and the Brit to meet later in the Grand Prix for a trilogy bout.

Edited by David Andrew