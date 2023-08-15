Liam Harrison breaks down match between ‘technical’ Superbon vs ‘stronger’ Tawanchai

ONE Championship has been announcing megafight after megafight throughout 2023, and they keep it coming with another epic booking of the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship between reigning titlist Tawanchai and challenger Superbon.

The fight was officially announced on July 28, 2023, via ONE’s social media accounts.

Among the top athletes setting their sights on this epic world title showdown is ONE bantamweight athlete Liam Harrison, who shared his quick preview of the fight and initial thoughts via his most recent interview with ONE Championship.

"Superbon might be a little bit technically better, but Tawanchai is so sharp and so fast, so powerful. I think he might be a little bit stronger than Superbon as well."

Tawanchai and Superbon are fresh off victories from their most recent fights, with the former stopping Davit Kiria (this past August at ONE Fight Night 13) and Tayfun Ozcan to sleep (in June at ONE Fight Night 11).

Tawanchai’s power was on full display in his ONE kickboxing debut when he shattered Kiria’s right arm with an atomic left kick that ended the fight in the third round.

Meanwhile, Superbon’s sleek counter was witnessed when he sent Ozcan to another dimension with a beautifully timed left kick right to his jaw, which resulted in a first-round knockout finish.

This legendary world title fight is a guaranteed barn-burner, as both Tawanchai and Superbon pack a similar style that is heavily based on powerful kicks to inflict damage on their opponents.

ONE Fight Night 15 is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.