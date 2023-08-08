WATCH: Tawanchai completely obliterates Davit Kiria’s arm in ONE Championship kickboxing debut

Tawanchai PK Saenchai continued his winning streak last Friday with another ethereal finish at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian.

There’s no question, Tawanchai packs pure power with his arsenal of kicks. But to hit hard enough to break his opponent’s limbs is unheard of.

On August 4, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion proved he is a jack of all trades when he completely obliterated Davit Kiria’s arm in his promotional kickboxing debut.

Kiria, to his defense, showcased incredible toughness and durability before his arm gave out to Tawanchai’s limb-destroying kicks in the third round.

Rewatch the full free fight below:

Tawanchai’s hype train is real folks. His performances are becoming legendary after each match. What’s even more crazy is the fact that he’s not even at his peak.

Coming into ONE Championship as a bantamweight, Tawanchai has really come into his own as soon as he moved up to featherweight. The change was apparent in terms of physical strength and power, which he used brilliantly against Muay Thai veteran Niclas Larsen on June 3, 2022.

Fast forward to the present day, Tawanchai has only gotten better with time. Now averaging three to four bouts a year, the 24-year-old superstar has become a dangerous competitor across all divisions and sports.

Next up for the PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative is his defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against one of Thailand’s living legends, Superbon Singha Mawynn. He is eager to face arguably the greatest Thai pound-for-pound striker in ONE with another successful world title defense on October 6.

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon will be broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.