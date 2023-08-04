Tawanchai understands why fans are hyped for his fight with Superbon: “It’s the best versus the best”

It is going to be a busy next few months for Tawanchai PK Saenchai. After his scheduled fight this week, he will be back in action in October.

The 24-year-old striker is set to defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against fellow Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn in a marquee showdown on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

This early, fight fans are abuzz with anticipation for the big title showdown, which no longer surprises Tawanchai.

He shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“It’s considered as a big match. And also it’s the best versus the best. The reaction from the fans were like extraordinary. A lot of comments, and a lot of great reactions. I think it would be a fun fight.”

Watch the interview below:

Tawanchai became the featherweight Muay Thai champion last September, taking it from erstwhile division king Petchmorakot Petchyindee by unanimous decision.

He made his first defense of the title in February and made short work of Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov, finishing the contest in just 49 seconds by technical knockout (leg kick).

Superbon, for his part, is on a redemption tour after losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in January to Chingiz Allazov. He won his first match back last June, knocking out Dutch Tayfun Ozcan by head kick in the second round.

But before the highly anticipated Superbon fight, Tawanchai will see action on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

There he will make his kickboxing debut against veteran Davit Kiria of Georgia.

ONE Fight Nights 13 and 15 are available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.