Tawanchai says he’s been offered acting roles, but wants to focus on fighting career first

Despite having some opportunities outside of the circle, Thai star Tawanchai has remained dedicated to achieving his goals in martial arts before taking advantage of other lucrative opportunities outside of combat sports.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will leave his four-ounce gloves at home this Friday night as he steps into the ring for a kickboxing clash with former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria. It will be Tawanchai’s first foray into the world of kickboxing under the ONE Championship banner after scoring four-straight wins in the art of eight limbs en route to becoming a ONE world champion.

Ahead of his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Tawanchai spoke with the South China Morning Post, revealing that he has received offers to step out of the ring and onto the silver screen:

“Not right now. Actually, there have been some people who have contacted me for some acting but I would like to focus on Muay Thai first and martial arts first,” Tawanchai said. “I just want to achieve my dream in this area first. And then, what’s next, we can talk about that later.”

Thus far, that focus has paid off. Tawanchai rides into the Mecca of Muay Thai with 129 career wins and 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold wrapped around his waist. His next task will be to earn his first kickboxing victory in the Singapore-based promotion with the goal of one day becoming a two-division ONE world champion.

However, first, Tawanchai will have to get past a true veteran of the sport in Davit Kiria.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.