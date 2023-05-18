Chingiz Allazov-Marat Grigorian III to headline ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4

Chingiz Allazov has a dance partner for his first world title defense inside the ONE ring, and it’s a familiar name that is guaranteed to leave fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on the edge of their seats.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian titleholder will put his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on the line against Armenian dynamo Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 in Bangkok, Thailand, scheduled to be broadcasted in US primetime on Friday, August 4.

Since picking up the divisional strap with a vicious knockout of Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 6 in January this year, the reigning king has been linked with plenty of names to kickstart his tenure at the top of the throne.

Marat Grigorian, in particular, stood out from the rest, given their rivalry.

The pair, widely regarded as two of the most dangerous pound-for-pound strikers, first crossed paths in April 2013. Unfortunately, their first clash ended in a disappointing no-contest after Grigorian caught Chingiz Allazov with an illegal elbow.

Eight months later, the duo ran it back in France. However, Grigorian’s output earned him a massive unanimous decision win over Chingiz Allazov, who was left to wait for another chance to level the scores.

A decade has passed since that rematch, and with both men on a roll in ONE, the timing of their rubber match couldn’t have taken place at a better time.

The 29-year-old kingpin has been on a 4-0 run at the Singapore-based promotion, capturing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world grand prix championship before the highlight-reel knockout earlier this year that gained him ONE gold.

Meanwhile, Grigorian, a former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion and the #2-ranked contender in the stacked featherweight kickboxing division, has won three of four bouts during his promotional tenure, his only loss coming against then-divisional king Superbon.

With dynamite in their fists and the ability to rack up combinations, this one will certainly be an instant classic when ONE Fight Night 13 gets underway on August 4.

Fans in North America can watch all the action live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

