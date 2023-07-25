Tawanchai knows he can’t be ‘reckless’ against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is full of confidence heading into his next fight, a kickboxing showdown with the highly regarded Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13.

But the 24-year-old Thai phenom is careful not to get too overconfident. Tawanchai knows too well that anything can happen in the ring, especially in ONE Championship.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will go head-to-head with Georgia’s Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Tawanchai has done his due diligence in studying his upcoming opponent’s style, and knows Kiria is as dangerous as they come.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai shared his opinion on Kiria as a fighter. The PK Saenchai representative said:

“I have seen him fight in ONE against Sitthichai, and his other matches. I can’t be reckless around him.”

Tawanchai is the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, who recently expressed interest in claiming gold in another sport – kickboxing.

The current occupant of the ONE featherweight kickboxing throne, Chingiz Allazov, battles No.2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian in the main event.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

