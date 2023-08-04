“The key is speed” - Tawanchai shows clinical precision in vicious KO of Niclas Larsen

There’s no secret that some of the best knockouts in ONE Championship history belong to Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion produced some of the most devastating finishes in the promotion, and his knockout of Niclas Larsen was something out of the top drawer.

Tawanchai was a calculated killer during his ONE 158 main event, and he stalked Larsen with utmost precision which befits his reputation as one of the best strikers of his generation.

ONE Championship recently posted Tawanchai’s knockouts and the star himself broke it down to the simplest form.

As for his KO of Larsen, Tawanchai used simple trickery to set up his shots while also relying on his innate speed to send Larsen into the shadow realm.

Tawanchai said:

“My fight with Niclas Larsen, this time I didn’t use my fists as much. I focused on my kicks. This was my first fight in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division. He always attacked from the left. This was the moment when I gave him a feint right hook and then a left punch.”

He added:

“The key is speed. Use your right hand to throw a feint right hook. If it connects, he will leave his guard open. Now this is your chance. Feint a hook. Hook, and now he opens up. Hit him.”

Tawanchai’s victory over Larsen set him up for a shot at Petchmorakot Petchyindee and the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. Although his bout against Petchmorakot turned into a violent chess match, Tawanchai still got the job done and came away with the precious strap.

The Thai superstar has since defended the gold once with a first-round leg kick knockout of Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

Tawanchai now makes his ONE Championship kickboxing debut when he takes on Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.