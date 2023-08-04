“He always encourages me whenever I lose” - Tawanchai shares the huge impact his father has on his fighting career

Tawanchai PK Saenchai paid tribute to his father, who had a significant impact on his success as a fighter.

At the young age of 24, Tawanchai has solidified himself as one of the most talented Muay Thai fighters on the planet. The Thai superstar’s success is not coincidental, as he’s put the work in with a world-class team around him. He also has a supportive father who’s been there for him every step of the way.

During an interview with ONE Championship, the PK Saenchai affiliate had this to say about his father:

“He always encourages me whenever I lose a fight. He is the one who wakes me up to run every morning. He always runs after me when I go for a run in the morning and evening.”

Since making his ONE Championship debut in May 2021, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has established a promotional record of 5-1. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has a busy schedule over the next two months as he has two fights scheduled.

Firstly, the 24-year-old will temporarily leave the featherweight Muay Thai division to pursue his hopes of becoming a two-sport world champion. On August 4, the Thai superstar will fight Davit Kiria in a kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 13, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Regardless of the outcome against Kiria, he will compete in a super-fight against Superbon on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15. Tawanchai’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line as he looks to hold off the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

The PK Saenchai affiliate’s upcoming fights can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.