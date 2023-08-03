World champions can sometimes get overly obsessive over the most minute of details, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai is one of those fighters.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will be making his kickboxing debut in ONE Championship when he takes on Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Tawanchai said he’s been obsessing over Kiria’s fight footage to the point that he’s watched the Georgian striker’s fights daily.

Tawanchai said:

“I’ve actually watched every single fight of his. And I just watch it daily to see how he fights.”

The 24-year-old is virtually untouchable in Muay Thai with a ONE Championship record of 5-1 including four knockout finishes.

Tawanchai is also riding a four-fight winning streak that he capped off with a brutal leg kick knockout of Jamal Yusupov in his first world title defense at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

Kickboxing, however, is a new landscape for Tawanchai.

The young star is a monster when it comes to utilizing his elbows, but he won’t be able to use those strikes against Kiria.

Nevertheless, Tawanchai can always use his nuclear kicks to send Kiria into oblivion.

Tawanchai is arguably the hardest kicker, pound-for-pound, in ONE Championship today and he's capable of launching one-hit knockouts from out of nowhere.

While his knockout of Yusupov was certainly one of the most terrifying finishes this year, his head kick knockout of Irish star Sean Clancy in May 2021 was what introduced Tawanchai to the global consciousness.

If Tawanchai can land those whiplash kicks of his, then he may walk away with another win in his pocket.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Tawanchai's interview below: