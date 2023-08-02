Tawanchai credits his father for pushing him to greatness: “He is everything in my life”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai acknowledges the important role his father has played in helping him be where he is right now.

The 24-year-old striker shared that his supportive father was with him every step of the way to reach his career goals, which was punctuated by his unanimous decision victory last September over longtime champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee to become the featherweight Muay Thai king.

Tawanchai, in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighted this special relationship with his father, saying:

“I have been close to my dad for my whole life. We went through ups and downs together all along. He is everything in my life.”

Since becoming world champion, Tawanchai has had one successful title defense so far, coming by way of an impressive 49-second technical knockout (leg kick) victory over Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov in February.

The win was his fourth straight in ONE Championship and solidified his standing as one of the top strikers in the game. He now seeks to expand his range as a fighter when he makes his kickboxing debut later this week at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai standout will clash with former Glory kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria in a featured bout, which is part of the 10-fight offering happening on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The kickboxing switch, Tawanchai said, is part of his push of vying for the kickboxing gold in the division down the line.

Waiting for the Thai juggernaut at ONE Fight Night 13 is 34-year-old Georgian Davit Kiria, who is out to catch a break after hitting a rough patch in his two matches last year.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.