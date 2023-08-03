ONE Fight Night 13: Tawanchai ‘one hundred percent’ ready to show the world his kickboxing skills

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai starts his journey toward achieving a new goal that he has in his sights.

Rising to the top of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division, the Thai striker has already established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

Just 24 years of age, the champ has big aspirations to achieve even more success, motivating himself by seeing a new challenge.

On August 4, he will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to debut in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

Facing off with Davit Kiria, the Georgian contender will look to deny the Muay Thai titleholder his dream of becoming a two-sport world champion under the ONE banner.

Having faced some of the best in the talent-stacked kickboxing division, Kiria is no stranger to taking on elite strikers. But his opponent isn’t here to make up the numbers more like he wants to separate himself from the pack.

With the featherweight kickboxing title on the line in the main event, the Muay Thai champ could make a big statement with his debut in the division.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Tawanchai spoke about his training camp for this contest and his confidence going into August 4:

“I’ve prepared 100 percent for this fight. And I want to show everyone my kickboxing skills.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.