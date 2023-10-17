“Very scary to stand across him now” – Martin Nguyen says faster and more powerful Jonathan Haggerty ideal at bantamweight

Like many fans, former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen is pumped for the upcoming champion-versus-champion showdown between ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion is looking forward to seeing the elite striking match between the two feared knockout artists in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, which goes down on Friday, November 3, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his most recent ONE Championship interview, ‘The Situ-Asian’ revealed that among the two world champions, he sees a very dangerous fighter in Haggerty.

The Australian-Vietnamese martial artist backed his claim, adding that his steady and gradual move in divisions has suited him well in terms of speed and power, two pivotal factors that will be of utmost importance in his clash with Andrade.

Nguyen said:

“Jonathan Haggerty, he’s come up from flyweight and he’s on a tear. Obviously, more power, more speed. It’s very, very scary to stand across him now.”

There is no better athlete than the Hard Knocks 365 representative to give this statement and opinion, as he speaks from his own experience of becoming a two-division world champion.

Aside from Nguyen’s praise, ‘The General’s’ record is also another proof of his caliber.

Haggerty holds a 6-2 slate in the world’s largest martial arts organization since making his promotional debut in January 2019. His only two losses were courtesy of Rodtang, while his victories were over Joseph Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, Vladimir Kuzmin, and Nong-O Hama.

Meanwhile, ‘Wonder Boy’ will be bringing his unbeaten ONE Championship record into the contest, with a track record for finishing fights inside the distance. Thus far, the striking specialist has earned four knockouts versus Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John Lineker.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.