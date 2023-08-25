Fabricio Andrade open to a trilogy with John Lineker if "he keeps winning"

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade has been tearing up the competition in his division since his arrival in the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2020. The Brazilian MMA superstar has defeated all six of his opponents inside the Circle including five finishes (four TKO/KOs and one submission).

Because of this incredible showing, ‘Wonderboy’ was able to capture the 26-pound gold in his most recent bout against Brazilian compatriot John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023 via fourth-round TKO.

It was their second meeting, as the first one ended in an anti-climactic fashion of a no-contest due to an unintentional foul committed by Andrade. After those two hard-fought showdowns, the 25-year-old world champion doesn’t mind facing Lineker in a third bout.

However, there is one caveat that Andrade mentioned during his latest appearance on The South China Morning Post’s YouTube channel.

‘Wonderboy’ said:

"Yeah, if he keeps winning, you know. If he keeps winning and improving, like he's a very tough opponent. He's been in a lot of tough fights with big names. Like I said before, you know after I beat him for the second time."

Lineker’s road back to the world title picture began when he engineered an incredible come-from-behind, last-second knockout of Kim Jae Woong in his previous fight on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13.

The 33-year-old’s chances of securing another world title shot against Andrade will be undeniable if he wins his upcoming fight against No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender Stephen Loman on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 15. It will be a more challenging task for the ‘Hands of Stone’ because he only has less than two months to recover and prepare for this big-time showdown with ‘The Sniper.’

ONE Fight Night 15 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.