Fabricio Andrade says he’s going to knock Stephen Loman out when they cross paths: “It's just a matter of time”

Most fans and pundits expected Fabricio Andrade's first world title defense of his ONE bantamweight world title against No. 2-ranked contender Stephen Loman.

After all,‘The Sniper’s most recent win was against former long-time divisional champion Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022.

But fate had other ideas, as both were booked for two different high-profile fights. Andrade will be vying for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in a champion-versus-champion match with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15.

On the other hand, ‘Loman is officially announced to meet another former bantamweight world champion, John Lineker, at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 in a fight considered to be the No. 1 contender match.

Among the top two contenders, Andrade believes that Loman is the next rightful contender because he earned it through an undefeated three-fight winning streak under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Despite giving him the props, ‘Wonderboy’ was quick to fire a shot against ‘The Sniper,’ citing that he’ll eventually put him to sleep once they cross paths at some point.

The Brazilian MMA superstar shared this in his interview with the South China Morning Post:

"After this fight, I'm gonna like, I'm gonna knock him out, too. So it's just a matter of time. So I don't really care about that."

This Andrade-Loman world title fight is likely to be next in line if they beat their respective opponents at ONE Fight Night 14 and ONE Fight Night 15.

ONE Fight Night 14 and ONE Fight Night 15 are free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.