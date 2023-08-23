Stephen Loman was not impressed with John Lineker’s last fight: “I believe Kim Jae Woong was winning that”

After ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade accepted the challenge from ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, projected challenger Stephen Loman was expected to be sidelined for an extended number of weeks to wait for Andrade.

ONE, however, booked the No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender against former bantamweight world champion and now No. 1-ranked challenger John Lineker on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14, which will commence inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It surprised a lot of fans because they expected the Team Lakay standout to challenge Andrade. Lineker, meanwhile, will only have less than two months of a turnaround since his last fight against Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13, where the ‘Hands of Stone’ orchestrated a last-second knockout of the Korean.

As spectacular and clutch as the Lineker win may be, ‘The Sniper’ wasn’t particularly amused by it. He pointed out how big of a threat Lineker is inside the Circle, in his recent appearance with The MMA Superfan, where Loman shared his thoughts on the Brazilian’s most recent showing.

‘The Sniper’ said:

"I believe Kim Jae Woong was winning that fight before that flash last-second knockout by Lineker in the final round. It just shows how dangerous John Lineker is."

This upcoming bantamweight clash with Lineker will be Loman’s fourth bout under the world’s largest martial arts organization. The 28-year-old swept his first three assignments by winning over Yusup Saadulaev (first-round knockout), Shoko Sato (unanimous decision), and Bibiano Fernandes (unanimous decision).

ONE Fight Night 14 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Stephen Loman’s full interview: