“We push each other” - Jonathan Haggerty relishes chance to fight in the same card as teammate and good pal Liam Nolan

The quest of Jonathan Haggerty to become a two-sport world champion received a big boost when ONE Championship announced that his Knowlesy Academy teammate Liam Nolan will also compete in the card, which he will headline.

Haggerty will be facing ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, while Nolan is scheduled to meet Sinsamut Klinmee in a lightweight Muay Thai rematch.

Ahead of their important respective bouts, ‘The General' shared that he and ‘Lethal’ have been on each other’s backs. He cited that their presence in each other’s corner in the event that goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on November 3 gives them a boost in confidence.

The 26-year-old stated this in his most recent ONE Champions interview.

“We motivate each other. We push each other, and we’re going to be on the same show so we’ve got each other to bounce off, which is great. It’s great confidence.”

Aside from the support he receives from his teammates and coaches, Haggerty will also bring his championship experience with him when he locks horns with ‘Wonder Boy.’ It will be his fifth world title match in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Haggerty has previously appeared in four world title matches, specifically when he fought Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Rodtang (twice), and Nong-O Hama. His championship record stands at two wins and two losses, as he defeated Gaiyanghadao in May 2019 at ONE: For Honor and Nong-O in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9.

The British combat sports superstar’s two losses were courtesy of Rodtang, where he absorbed a unanimous decision loss in August 2019 and a third-round TKO finish in their January 2020 rematch.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.