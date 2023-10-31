“He's been talking my name a lot” – Jonathan Haggerty eager to punish Fabricio Andrade for his trash talk

Jonathan Haggety is done exchanging verbal jabs with Fabricio Andrade because the lead-up to their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title showdown at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 was filled with a lot of smack talk.

‘The General’ and ‘Wonder Boy’ have been going back and forth with their trash talk through social media and various interviews ever since they both competed in the same weight class, with the claim of an easy victory amongst each other.

Their rivalry has now reached its climax, as they are now scheduled to headline the main event of the world’s largest martial arts organization’s latest card inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before going head-to-head with the Brazilian champion at ONE Fight Night 16, the British combat sports superstar opened up about his thoughts on the upcoming clash and how Andrade’s trash talk has fueled him even further.

Haggerty is looking forward to making Andrade pay for all the negative things he said to him.

The 26-year-old Briton discussed it with ONE Championship in a recent interview.

He said:

“My initial reaction I was quite shocked, you know, fighting an enemy [like him]. But I knew it was coming. There were talks. There were talks that it was going to happen. But I didn't really think that in the end, the fight would get made.”

“It was handed to me, and I was excited, you know, was excited to fight, you know, because I feel like we had a lot of talk. He's been talking my name a lot, so it's kind of put a full stop for him. It's happening now. So yeah, we're going to meet in the middle of the ring. So this happened. That's all that matters.”

The Londoner also aims to become the promotion’s latest two-sport world champion with a win against Andrade. Additionally, he can be the first fighter to give the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion his first-ever loss in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.