Fabricio Andrade wants lightning-quick KO vs Jonathan Haggerty: “I’m gonna try to knock him out when the fight starts”

Expect a very aggressive Fabricio Andrade in his upcoming fight with Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World title on November 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion made a promise in a recent ONE Championship interview that he would come out of the gates blazing once the opening bell rings.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“You know, like all my fights, I always walk forward. I don't like to walk back, even back then or now. So nothing’s changed, I’m gonna try to knock him out when the fight starts.”

This ferociousness from the Brazilian champion has propelled him to a perfect ONE Championship record of six victories, no losses, and one no-contest result. Andrade also finished five of his opponents—four TKO/KOs and a submission.

Included on his victim list under the world’s largest martial arts organization were top contenders Mark Abelardo, Shoko Sato, Jeremy Pacatiw and Kwon Won Il.

The 26-year-old’s last two bouts were against former ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker. Their first meeting in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3 ended in an anti-climactic no-contest result after Andrade committed an unintentional foul on Lineker.

Four months later, in February 2023, the Tiger Muay Thai representative made sure to leave no doubt after securing a fourth-round TKO victory over the ‘Hands of Stone’ to become the new king of the division.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for subscribers in North America.