Fabricio Andrade says ‘it makes sense’ to go after Jonathan Haggerty’s Muay Thai belt if he beats him in kickboxing

Fabricio Andrade has another goal in mind if he beats Jonathan Haggerty in their upcoming champion-verus-champion showdown in the main attraction of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Andrade and Haggerty will exchange strikes against each other in the hopes of becoming the newest ONE Championship two-sport champion, as the winner will win the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion likes the idea of going after Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title if he takes the victory over him in their upcoming fight. According to Andrade, it just makes sense. He voiced his thoughts about it during his ONE Championship interview.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“Yeah, it just makes sense, you know. He's currently the Muay Thai world champion. If I beat him in kickboxing, it makes sense if I go to his Muay Thai.”

If Andrade ekes out a victory against ‘The General,’ he will be the fourth athlete in the world’s largest martial arts organization to win two world titles in two different sports. The three previous fighters who were in this incredible category were Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, and Regian Eersel.

Once this status is official for him, the next in line for the 26-year-old Brazilian is another historic achievement of becoming a three-sport world champion and a chance to join Stamp Fairtex in a rarefied air as the only athletes in ONE Championship to capture three world titles in three different sports.

Andrade, though, doesn’t want to take this opportunity lightly because he needs to focus first on the task at hand.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.