Fabricio Andrade says he’s been proving people wrong since day one: “My whole career has been about that”

When Fabricio Andrade was announced as the No. 1 contender for John Lineker’s ONE bantamweight world title last year, many fans and pundits thought that he wouldn’t pull off a victory against the hard-hitting champion.

However, during their two fights in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3 (which ended in an unfortunate no-contest result) and in their world title rematch last February at ONE Fight Night 7, he quickly made them eat their words as he dominated his fellow Brazilian on his way to becoming the newest king of the bantamweight MMA division.

These types of scenarios were not new to ‘Wonder Boy', as he already dealt with doubts, especially in his professional career. But instead of feeling disheartened by such skepticism from people, he converts it into fuel to serve as motivation.

In his recent interview on FightWave’s YouTube channel, the 26-year-old Brazilian talked about how he has been defying the odds that people are putting against him.

Andrade said:

“I think all of that is kinda like I used as a motivation for me, you know, because when people say I can’t do something that’s when I become motivated to prove people wrong. My whole career has been about that, prove people wrong and doing things that people say I cannot do.”

The Tiger Muay Thai-affiliated athlete is once again up for the challenge as he prepares for his champion-versus-champion clash with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. This stacked card will happen inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘Wonder Boy’ and ‘The General’ will vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and become the fourth fighter in the history of the world’s largest martial arts organization to become a two-sport world champion after Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, and Regian Eersel.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.