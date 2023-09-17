“The power in that kick” - Fans marvel at Jonathan Haggerty’s textbook teep against legendary Sam-A

Newly-minted ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has won every bout that he competed in under the world’s largest martial arts organization except his two fights against Rodtang. There, he absorbed a unanimous decision and a third-round TKO defeats.

‘The General’ now carries an impressive ONE Championship record of six wins with one sensational knockout versus Nong-O Hama to claim the 26-pound strap. Because of this fantastic run, Haggerty has gained more popularity and fans throughout the globe.

It has also helped him gain more opportunities, like his upcoming champion-versus-champion showdown with reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade on November 3 as they headline ONE Fight Night 16 for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

In the buildup to that gigantic clash, ONE Championship posted a throwback clip of Haggerty’s favorite Muay Thai technique, the teep, in which they even coined a new nickname for it: the Hagger-teep!

The short clip of Haggerty was from his fight against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019 at ONE: For Honor.

The Instagram video was captioned:

Hagger-teep! 🦶 How will ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty fare in the kickboxing World Title match against Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? @jhaggerty_ ⁠

Some fans applauded the power and technique that the 26-year-old showed in that short video. Other users said that Haggerty’s great preparation made it look easy and that he would finish Andrade in their fight.

"The power in that kick 👏🥰"

"🥰🥰🥰omg what a teep 🥰"

"Where there is preparation, there is no fear."

"Ko win for Haggerty"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Although his next fight against Andrade will be contested in a different ruleset, the British combat sports superstar will still bring his power and elite technical skills to get the victory and become a member of the exclusive club of ONE Championship athletes with world titles in two different spots.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.