“He doesn't deal well with aggression” – Fabricio Andrade doubts Jonathan Haggerty can deal with his relentless pressure

Before they throw hands in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade pointed out a chink in Jonathan Haggerty’s armor that he plans to exploit.

The 26-year-old gave a preview of how he will approach his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship fight with ‘The General’ in a recent ONE Championship interview.

He said:

“Besides, he can't catch kicks in kickboxing, so it’ll be interesting. Also, there’s no clinch. We all know he doesn't like aggression, he doesn't deal well with aggression.”

‘Wonder Boy’ wants to rip off a page from Rodtang’s success against Haggerty, as he is the only fighter to deal the British superstar back-to-back defeats under the ONE banner. The overwhelming pressure of ‘The Iron Man’ was too much for Haggerty to handle.

In their first meeting, Haggerty succumbed to Rodtang via unanimous decision in August 2019 via unanimous decision at ONE: Dawn of Heroes. Then, five months later, in January 2020, at ONE: A New Tomorrow, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative finished the 26-year-old via third-round TKO.

Meanwhile, Andrade is a great pressure fighter who fully utilizes his power kicks and distance to land these lethal strikes on his opponents. This fighting style has allowed him to finish four of his opponents via TKO/KO, with his two other wins coming by way of submission and decision.

The Tiger Muay Thai representative, who is still undefeated under the world's largest martial arts organization, looks to add another victory to his tally and become a two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.