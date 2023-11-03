Jonathan Haggerty confident he can ‘pick up’ MMA rather quickly if he tried: “I’m eager to learn also”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, has expressed his interest in competing under the mixed martial arts ruleset, as what he said in a recent interview with FirstSportz MMA’s YouTube channel.

Haggerty floated this idea ahead of his champion-versus-champion clash with reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The General’ was asked if he was willing to fight in an MMA match, and he quickly answered the question with an astounding yes. He further elaborated his response by citing an attribute that he can maximize to be competitive in the sport.

Haggerty said:

“For MMA, yeah, 100 percent. Also not to be a big headed, I pick up things quite quickly, so, I'm a quick learner and I'm eager to learn also, which is a big big factor.”

Watch the interview below:

His upcoming showdown with the bantamweight MMA king should help him gauge his chances in the sport, though they are fighting in the kickboxing ruleset. If the 26-year-old British superstar successfully beats the Brazilian champion, more talks of his MMA transition will intensify.

Once he claims his second world title, he can immediately call for a title shot for ‘Wonder Boy’s’ belt to attempt another groundbreaking milestone of becoming the second athlete under the world’s largest martial arts organization to become a three-sport world champion, next to Stamp Fairtex, who was the first to ever do it.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.