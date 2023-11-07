Jonathan Haggerty quotes Leicester striker Jamie Vardy after stunning KO win against Fabricio Andrade

Jonathan Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title triumph in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, 2023, was a very sweet victory for him because he not only captured the vacant championship and became a two-sport world champion, but it also silenced his fierce rival Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty and Andrade had multiple back-and-forths of talking smack against each other even before their fight was even booked. When their clash was official, more trash talk was heard from both athletes, especially the ones coming from the Brazilian champion.

All of the talk has fueled ‘The General’ further to shut down ‘Wonder Boy’ once they crossed paths inside the ring, and that is exactly what he did in their fight. The 26-year-old ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion destroyed the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion in just two rounds and secured a second-round finish.

Following that career-defining victory, Haggerty and his girlfriend relieved the highlights of his victory by rewatching it on his mobile phone. ONE Championship shared this moment on Instagram and captioned the post with:

The two-sport ONE World Champion relives his crowning moment 👑 @jhaggerty_

In the video, the Knowlesy Academy-affiliated fighter was seen making a quick breakdown of how he beat Andrade and even quoted the famous line of Leicester football star Jamie Vardy by saying:

“Fronted at him until he got knocked out. Chat **** get banged! Oh!”

The iconic quote, ‘Chat **** banged!’ was first used by Vardy in 2011 when he was still playing in the lower tiers of English football and is an expression used to humiliate people who hate on someone. It was the perfect line to blurt out after that incredible win.

Haggerty is now eyeing a third belt after expressing his intention to cross over to MMA and challenge Andrade for his belt in an attempt to become a three-sport world titleholder.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.