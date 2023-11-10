“There must be that day” - Tawanchai sees potential mega-fight against two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty

The potential super fights that ONE Championship can book are countless because they are not only the world’s largest martial arts organization but also home to the best and baddest athletes in the world.

A new potential super fight has been added to the promotion’s list after reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Hagerty crossed paths with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

This meeting between the two superstars at ONE Ignite in Bangkok brewed a possible showdown in the future, as they were able to do a faceoff recently. The 26-year-old Briton posted the photo of them on his Instagram account on November 8, 2023, with the caption:

“Was good to meet you today @tawanchay_pk 👀🤝@onechampionship”

The 24-year-old Thai quickly responded to Haggerty in the comment section with his message:

“Someday there must be that day.”

Screenshot of Tawanchai's comment

With the interaction seen on the Instagram post, Haggerty and Tawanchai are both open to fighting each other down the line, although it is unclear who will make the adjustment in weight and challenge the reign of the other.

If this match comes to fruition, it will surely be an entertaining one because both are known for their power, with Haggerty flexing his powerful punches while Tawanchai brings his signature leg kicks.

‘The General’ might have a slight advantage in experience because he has already fought in multiple world title fights and super fights dating back to his days in the flyweight division. His overall ONE Championship record is seven wins and two losses.

On the other hand, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative may have the power and strength in his favor because he competes in the higher weight class, where he has amassed a record of seven wins and one loss.

Tawanchai, however, already has a super fight lined up when he takes on former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.