Tawanchai pumped to get Superbon fight rebooked, tells Thai compatriot: “I’ll see you in the ring”

After taking care of business against a tough challenge from Jo Nattawut in their featherweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight 15 on October 6, which went down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tawanchai is now ready to face the next challenge on hand.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion scored a unanimous decision win over ‘Smokin’ Jo and now hopes that his highly anticipated title match with Superbon will be rebooked as soon as possible.

Tawanchai is excited for that bout with Supoerbon, as he mentioned during his post-event interview by saying:

“The next fight will be with Superbon. Obviously, there were a lot of changes there with the injuries, but it’s the fight fans want to see and I would like to see. I don’t have anything to say to Superbon other than I’ll see you in the ring.”

Superbon was supposed to challenge Tawanchai for his 26-pound gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15, but because he tore a muscle in his right calf, he was forced to withdraw from that fight. Nattawut stepped in his place to face Tawanchai.

Both Tawanchai and Superbon have only one loss on their record under the ONE Championship banner, with the former sporting seven wins, including five finishes and one defeat, while the latter has four wins, with two finishes and one loss.

This high-profile Muay Thai world championship is expected to go down in the shortest time possible and could potentially headline a massive card.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 15 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.