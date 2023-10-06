Tawanchai dispels notion that Superbon is ‘scared’: “A true warrior fears nothing”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai doesn’t believe the naysayers who are claiming that former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is scared to fight him.

This sentiment from fans was concluded after Superbon was forced to withdraw from the initial mega fight that was booked in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 15 for the Muay Thai belt due to an injury he suffered during training camp.

The 24-year-old champion defended Superbon, stating that he is a true warrior. Tawanchai also reiterated that the unfortunate incident was out of the 33-year-old’s control.

Tawanchai shared this in a recent ONE Championship interview:

“For all the drama that says Superbon tries to avoid this fight because he is scared of me. I want to say that a true warrior fears nothing.”

“This is unexpected and uncontrollable. He was really injured. And I hope that once he recovers from his injury, we can eventually fight each other soon.”

Due to these developments, ONE Championship looked for a replacement opponent for Tawanchai, and Jo Nattawut gladly stepped in on three weeks’ notice to face the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete in a kickboxing contest.

Tawanchai is coming off a fantastic performance in his kickboxing debut when he stopped Davit Kiria via third-round TKO via a deadly kick to his right arm at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and for free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.