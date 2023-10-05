“I didn’t mean to destroy anyone” - Tawanchai says it wasn’t his intention to break Davit Kiria, Jamal Yusupov’s bones

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai has brought a whole new level of violence inside the circle since making his debut in May 2021 when he knocked out Sean Clancy in the third round of their ONE: Dangal match.

Since then, the 24-year-old Muay Thai phenom has scored four highlight-reel victories out of his five bouts across ‘the art of eight limbs’ and kickboxing.

Among those wins are the impressive finishes of Jamal Yusupov and Davit Kiria, who both suffered injuries in the aftermath of the match.

In February 2023, Tawanchai stopped Yusupov with a first-round TKO, as he was unable to continue due to the powerful leg kick from the Thai superstar.

Six months later, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete caused another injury, this time to Davit Kiria, in his kickboxing debut by breaking his right arm with another lethal kick.

But Tawanchai clarified that he didn’t have the intention to cause such damage to his opponents because his only goal is to perform at his best and get the victory.

He stated this in his recent ONE Championship interview by stating:

“Thank you for honoring me as the destroyer. But the truth is that I didn't mean to destroy anyone. I just want to do my best in the ring. Anyway, I'm glad everyone likes my heavy attacks. And, I promise that next fight will be more aggressive.”

Currently, Tawanchai is gearing up for ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, who stepped in on three weeks of notice to replace Superbon as his opponent this Friday, October 6, at ONE Fight Night 15 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A win for Tawanchi will gravitate him closer to a potential world title shot against reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov and move him up the rankings.

ONE Fight Night 15 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday. The entire event airs live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.