“That 212 combo is vicious” - Fans take in the wisdom from Tawanchai’s technique breakdown against Saemapetch

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his world title for the second time against former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 24-year-old’s power is always on display when fighting, and it has been reflected in his record of six wins, including five TKO/KO finishes and one loss. He has paired this with incredible technique, earning him the reputation of being a feared knockout artist.

Ahead of his gigantic world title clash, Tawanchai has dissected one of the techniques he used to knock out Saemapetch Fairtex in their catchweight Muay Thai fight in January 2022 at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

The featherweight Muay Thai world champion’s break-down video was posted by ONE Championship:

Can Tawanchai retain his throne against Superbon on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15

In the video, Tawanchai detailed how he lured Saemapetch into his attack, which ultimately found a home for the deadly 212 combination that ended the fight:

"One, two, hook, cross jab. Pull back and Bam! I threw a feint jab and knew he was going to counter, but the real one was coming."

Because of how he made the lethal combination seamless and look easy, fans were left in awe of this technique as they praised Tawanchai in the comment section. Users @ladamianb, @liontamer3d, and @darrel.bailey admired the high-level attack by commenting:

“That 212 combo is vicious”

“Great combination especially the lean back and then coming back with the bang”

“The awareness in the middle of the fight is insane. Man is cool and calm! Great Mentality! 🔥”

Meanwhile, other comments by @maldedealde and @liontamer3d stated that they are looking forward to his next fight with Superbon and that the 24-year-old is a scary opponent for anyone:

“I think superbon is the Fan favorite … so tawanchai has to knock him out to stay champ .. we will see. Its going to be an epic fight for sure 🔥🔥”

“”Featherweight lol he’s more like a Freight-train”

This 212 combination from the defending champion is only one of the techniques that he will employ in his upcoming fight as he tries to fend off the challenge from Superbon.

ONE Fight Night 15 airs live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.