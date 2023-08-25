ONE Friday Fights 30 full results: Saemapetch defeats Kaonar with first-round two-punch KO

It didn’t take long for Saemapetch Fairtex to prove why he’s considered one of the best of his generation.

Saemapetch needed barely a minute to send Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin to the shadow realm in their bantamweight Muay Thai bout in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 30 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Although Kaonar was a former Lumpinee Stadium world champion, Saemapetch showed why he’s in a different league altogether.

The No.3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender quickly weathered Kaonar’s earlier attack and negated the 33-year-old’s initial pressure.

Saemapetch scored his first knockdown of the night when he clocked Kaonar with a stiff left hook barely 30 seconds into the match.

Kaonar tried to shake off the cobwebs, but Saemapetch didn’t let up in his onslaught.

Sensing that Kaonar was barely in it, Saemapetch stalked his opponent before launching a vicious 1-2 punch combination that finished the bout 2:09 into the opening round.

After the bout, Saemapetch revealed he and his team at Fairtex Training Center carefully studied Kaonar’s tendencies heading into the match.

He said:

“We’ve been training hard in our gym, and we’ve been studying him so hard on what kind of plan he’s gonna bring so we can adapt.”

Saemapetch has now tallied eight wins in ONE Championship and his third in his last four matches in the promotion.

Complete results for ONE Friday Fights 30

Here’s the full recap for the electrifying ONE Friday Fights 30 card in Bangkok:

Saemapetch Fairtex defeats Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin via KO (left hook) at 2:09 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Aliff Sor Dechapan defeats Yangdam Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 122 lbs)

Worapon Paidong defeats Slatan Jitmuangnon via KO at 1:47 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)

Songchainoi Kiatsongrit defeats Chokdee Maxjandee via KO at 1:45 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 116 lbs)

Chatanan Sor Jor Joyprajin defeats Haodong Jitmuangnon via KO (left hook) at 2:39 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 129 lbs)

Chalawan Ngorbangkapi defeats Kaoklai Chor Hapayak via KO at 1:24 of round two (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Kongklai Annymuaythai defeats Silviu Vitez via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:42 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 139 lbs)

Eisaku Ogasawara defeats Yodwittaya Petchompoo via KO (punch combination) at 0:31 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 132 lbs)

Ricardo Bravo defeats Denpanom Pran26 via KO at 1:48 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 165 lbs)

Petgarfield Jitmuangnon defeats Sho Ogawa via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 138 lbs)

Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov defeats Mehraban Farhadi via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:27 of round one (MMA – welterweight)

Mukhammadumar Abdurakhmonov defeats Gwanwoo Lim via unanimous decision (MMA – catchweight 163 lbs)