Saemapetch Fairtex says first to make a mistake loses in Nong-O Hama vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Thai striker Saemapetch Fairtex sees the title clash between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and British challenger Jonathan Haggerty this week as ultra-competitive and says a narrow mistake could spell the difference between winning and losing.

Nong-O will make his eighth title defense at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Waiting for him is ‘The General’ Haggerty, who is out to dethrone the long-time division king and realize his goal of becoming a two-division ONE world champion.

No.1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai title contender Saemapetch Fairtex sees a barnburner of a match between the two top strikers, which he feels could go either way depending on how the protagonists come out on fight night.

The Fairtex Gym affiliate told ONE Championship:

“It depends on who will make a mistake first. If Nong-O gets careless, he can be the one who gets knocked out. But in terms of Muay Thai weapons, he is number one. No one can compare to him. In this fight, if Nong-O prepares his body well enough, I think he can knock his opponent out, like usual.”

Nong-O is making a short turnaround with his last defense coming in January, where he knocked out Russian challenger Alaverdi Ramazanov in the third round.

Seeking to stop the champion’s impressive reign is Jonathan Haggerty, winner of his last three fights and very driven to continue his success in the bantamweight division after making his mark as ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Saemapetch Fairtex is also competing at ONE Fight Night 9, facing off against Brazilian Felipe Lobo.

ONE Fight Night 9 is the fourth Amazon show of ONE Championship in 2023 and is available live to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes