“Superbon takes the belt” - Fans are hyped for historic super fight between Superbon and Tawanchai

The newest poster for ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon has fans all riled up this week as two of the most dangerous strikers in the world are set to collide on October 6 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will return to his roots following a mesmerizing promotional kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria last month. His victory demonstrated that even in kickboxing, he has an insane ability to finish fights.

His newest challenger, former featherweight kickboxing kingpin Superbon Singha Mawynn, however, will be a different fight altogether.

The Singha Mawynn Gym representative has also delivered some highlight reel finishes in the last two years. To prove he’s still got it, Superbon recently bounced back from his world title loss to Chingiz Allazov with an icy head-kick KO over Tayfun Ozcan this past June.

The jaw-dropping victory is a good example of the damage Superbon can do when he finds his rhythm. That’s why fans across the world are on the edge of their seats with this historic matchup.

This week, fight fans have been reacting wildly on Instagram after ONE Championship released their newest poster of Tawanchai vs. Superbon.

Check out their reactions below:

Don’t miss one of the sport’s best rivalries this October at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. North American audiences can watch all ONE Fight Night events live with an Amazon Prime subscription.